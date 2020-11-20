Grech makes pitch for ‘economy of quality, not quantity’ at taxi company visit

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech wants Malta’s economy to be built on “quality, not quantity” by seeing sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic turn the crisis into an opportunity.

“We have to renew our country’s economy and look at new systems for how we do economy. This country can no longer only look at an economy of numbers, but at one of quality. That is why the Nationalist Party wants entrepreneurs to succeed in transforming the economy by looking at new possibilities of how to have a sustainable economy,” Grech said at a visit to the cab company E-cabs.

Grech said the Nationalist Party is looking at the sectors adversely affected by the COVID pandemic, which in order to turn this crisis into an opportunity for them, are adapting their skills ifor economic transformation.

“We need to have economic activity that works for people where the person comes before numbers, and that is why the Nationalist Party is meeting various stakeholders, to build an economic strategy for the next generation.”

Grech praised the taxi company, which had transformed their family dream into a success story. “While everyone is passing through difficult times, this company has chosen to exploit these challenges and create new ways of implementing such plans,” Grech said.