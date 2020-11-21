Three COVID-19 deaths, 141 new coronavirus cases, as 159 patients recover

menu

matthew_vella
21 November 2020, 12:40pm
by Matthew Vella

Authorities announced the deaths of three COVID-19 patients aged 70, 80 and 82. Their deaths mean 111 virus patients have died so far.

There were 141 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, while a further 159 virus patients recovered.

The higher number of recoveries registered saw active cases standing at 2,146. Authorities carried out 3,391 swab tests over the previous 24 hours.

A further 6,565 patients have recovered.

Contact tracing teams are still investigating new virus cases announced on Saturday.

Of the 121 virus cases announced on Friday: 21 were work colleagues of known cases 20 were family members of known cases 11 were in direct contact with know cases No information was available about the remaining 69 cases announced that day.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
