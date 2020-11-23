menu

COVID-19: 80 new cases, 177 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 23 November | 80 new cases, 177 recoveries • 2,060 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,192 • Cases still being investigated

laura_calleja
23 November 2020, 12:37pm
by Laura Calleja
Malta has registered 80 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 177 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,060

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 25 cases were family members of previously known cases, three were contacts of positive work colleagues and 10 were from direct contacts with other positive cases.

On Sunday two more persons died of COVID-19 bringing the death doll up to 113.

2,192 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 407,317 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 9,004 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March. 

