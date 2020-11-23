Zammit Lewis says judiciary 'more than competent' after Council of Europe insensitivity remarks

After the Council of Europe's expert body on domestic violence commented on a lack of training among Malta's judiciary in handling domestic violence cases, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has since insisted that members of the judiciary are "more than competent in their respective areas, with many of them understanding the circumstances in which the parties find themselves."

Zammit Lewis did, however, insist that the judiciary should still remain open to continuous professional development, with training related to domestic violence provided in line with the Gender-Based Violence Act.

The Grevio report says that judges appear to have an "inadequate understanding of the change in paradigm in proving rape, of the role and importance of emergency barring orders and protection orders in breaking the cycle of violence”.

Zammit Lewis rebutted this by pointing towards article 540A of the Criminal Code, which he says contains an “interesting safeguard” which ensures that there is no period during which the victim is left unprotected. “It provides that if during the first court sitting a request is made for the issuance of a protection order, the Court may decide to extend the Temporary Protection Order as such the victim is still protected.”

He further mentioned that legal aid advocates, with all necessary training, is offered to victims of domestic and gender-based violence through a 24/7 legal service launched last April. The service allows victims to set up appointments with lawyers to understand whether a case can be pursued against the perpetrator. If this is the case, the lawyer can represent the victim free of charge.

“This administration also created the concept of a safe-space where victims of violence can give their statements and depositions without having to come face-to-face with their perpetrator,” the Minister said.

Overall both Zammit Lewis and Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar welcome the evaluation report. Cutajar further reiterated that, while most domestic violence victims are women, it is important not to forget that men can also be victims, with abuse experienced by same-sex couples and the elderly.