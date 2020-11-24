Proposal for digitised criminal judicial records moved in Parliament

An amendment to the Criminal Code Bill allowing for the filing of judicial documents through electronic means is being proposed in parliament by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

Part of a wider strategy to digitise the law courts, the bill will grant the Minister power to make regulations to make it possible for criminal judicial acts to be filed electronically.

The Minister will also be allowed to draw up regulations that enable notifications to be made electronically and to keep criminal Court proceedings electronically.

According to Zammit Lewis, a list of acts that could be filed electronically has already been drawn up.

The Law Courts are undergoing a digitisation strategy to increase accessibility to the courts, with three courtrooms recently equipped with webcams and monitors to facilitate virtual sittings.

A €5 million project will also see an extension to the law courts, with four new courtrooms and 25 offices.

