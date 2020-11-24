Legal amendment clarifies that definite contract workers can seek redress with tribunal

A bill being debated in Parliament will allow employees on definite fixed-term contracts to seek redress at the industrial tribunal, allowing the tribunal to hear and decide cases of unfair termination of definite contracts of employment.

The bill was drafted in response to a court judgement made in January this year, where the court questioned whether or not the industrial tribunal held the competence to oversee cases involving fixed-term contract employees.

This bill seeks to clarify this query.

While the industrial tribunal tackles a large portfolio of work-related disputes, unfair dismissals make up a larger chunk of their cases.

Carmelo Abela, who moved the amendment, pointed out there are are 313 cases pending with the tribunal, stressing the need for improvement.

He further disapproved of the number of deferrals requested in the tribunals, arguing that this goes against the primary function of an industrial tribunal to offer a quick decision on a case.

PN MP Clyde Puli confirmed that the Opposition will be voting in favour of the bill, but called for all loopholes to be resolved. He further argued that all Maltese workers should have a written contract of employment stipulating the conditions of work.