COVID-19: 116 new infections, active cases begin to plateau

116 new cases have been registered overnight, health authorities confirm.

With 124 recoveres, active cases are beginning to plateau with 2,069 registered today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Malta has seen 9,253 total cases and 122 total deaths. Total recoveries stand at 7,062.

Today's cases are still being investigated. From yesterday's cases 25 were family members of previously known cases and four were contacts of positive work colleagues.

Another five cases were direct contacts with other positive cases, and three attended social gatherings with other positive cases.

