menu

COVID-19: 116 new infections, active cases begin to plateau

COVID-19 update for 25 November | 116 new cases, 124 recoveries • 2,069 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,030 

nicole_meilak
25 November 2020, 12:50pm
by Nicole Meilak

116 new cases have been registered overnight, health authorities confirm. 

With 124 recoveres, active cases are beginning to plateau with 2,069 registered today. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Malta has seen 9,253 total cases and 122 total deaths. Total recoveries stand at 7,062.

Today's cases are still being investigated. From yesterday's cases 25 were family members of previously known cases and four were contacts of positive work colleagues. 

Another five cases were direct contacts with other positive cases, and three attended social gatherings with other positive cases.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Bars, clubs to remain closed, Robert Abela says

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi on police bail, questioned over links to suspected fuel smugglers
National

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi on police bail, questioned over links to suspected fuel smugglers
Matthew Agius
European Commission secures 80 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
National

European Commission secures 80 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Nicole Meilak
[LIVE] Oliver Friggieri given final farewell
National

[LIVE] Oliver Friggieri given final farewell
MaltaToday Staff
153 helpline expected to receive one million calls by end of year
National

153 helpline expected to receive one million calls by end of year
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.