Monument dedicated to Oliver Friggieri to be erected by Heritage Malta

Heritage Malta has been commissioned to erect a monument in honour of Prof. Oliver Friggieri, a giant in Maltese literature and national identity.

PM Robert Abela made the announcement during an hour-long Q&A session streamed live on his Facebook page.

"His name will be remembered, and I feel that this memorial will offer the appreciation that such a remarkable Maltese citizen deserves," Abela said.

A request for proposals will be published by Heritage Malta next week, allowing artists to take part in this initiative.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister reiterated his gratitude towards Friggieri for his contribution to Malta, in particular towards the development of Maltese literature and language.