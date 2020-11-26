Muscat, Zammit Lewis spent Easter 2017 at Fenech’s Hilton in France - report

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis holidayed at the Tumas Group’s Hilton hotel at Évian-Les-Bains in northern France around Easter 2017, the two have confirmed.

The former Labour leader and justice minister confirmed with Lovin Malta they went on holiday to the hotel with their respective families at the upmarket town on Lake Geneva, but denied holidaying with Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the Caruana Galizia assassination.

The two could not confirm whether they had paid for the stay themselves, and disagreed on the timing of the holiday: Zammit Lewis insisted that the trip was in 2014, Muscat could not remember when the trip took place. In Easter 2017, Fenech was not revealed to be the owner of 17 Black just yet. The holiday would have taken place just days before Daphne Caruana Galizia claimed that Muscat’s wife was the owner of a secret Panamanian offshore company.

Zammit Lewis and Muscat took commercial flights to and from Evian, which they paid. During the trip, Muscat said he was called in for a European Summit in Brussels, with Zammit Lewis tagging along. Muscat says they flew aboard a Vistajet private jet to and from Brussels, expenses paid by the EU.

“Unlike others, whose cases have been revealed in the past days, I did not phone anyone from the Fenech family to ask for any favours nor did I ask for suggestions about which hotel to stay in and never gave any gifts to the Fenech family in compensation for any freebies,” Zammit Lewis said, referring to a freebie solicited by the Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi from Tumas magnate Ray Fenech, uncle to Yorgen, before going for a three-day stay to Tel Aviv in Israel.

An interrogation of Malta’s former prime minister has delved into the contents of a WhatsApp group chat with his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, and Yorgen Fenech. MaltaToday understands that the contents of the WhatsApp group chat were retrieved from Yorgen Fenech’s smartphone, and contain communications that underpin a certain level of intimacy between the three men.

“I have already stated publicly that I was advised to keep normal communications with the said person,” he replied when asked by MaltaToday whether he continued using the WhatsApp group chat after the Malta Security Services named Fenech as a potential suspect in the Caruana Galizia assassination. “The said communications are in possession of the authorities and can be independently verified,” Muscat said.

Muscat’s briefings from the MSS included Keith Schembri himself, who at that time had a long-time business relationship with Yorgen Fenech: a secret Dubai company called 17 Black was connected to Schembri’s own Panama company, which had been revealed by the Panama Papers in 2016. The 17 Black link to Fenech was revealed in November 2018, and since then the role of the company in channelling millions in cash from corrupt deals such as the Montengro Mozura wind farm project, has clearly exposed the Schembri-Fenech relationship.

Muscat has previously denied claims by Yorgen Fenech that in November 2019 he had assured the then prime minister that he was doing his best to protect Schembri when asked about Theuma’s recordings. Fenech claims that Muscat discussed Theuma with him twice in early 2019, once at the former prime minister’s birthday bash at Girgenti and on another occasion when he was summoned to a meeting with Muscat and Schembri at Auberge de Castille.