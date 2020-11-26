Konrad Mizzi on public inquiry: ‘I won’t prostrate myself before political assassins’

Former energy minister Konrad Mizzi has announced he will not testify in the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mizzi, whose secret Panamanian company was revealed by Caruana Galizia in March 2016, accused the public inquiry having been politicised by key PN members playing a crucial role in the inquiry – a reference to MPs Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzzopardi, lawyers of the Caruana Galizia family.

He was scheduled to appear as a witness to the public inquiry tomorrow, Friday. According to the Inquiries Act, any person summoned to testify and refuses to do so, is liable on conviction to a fine of €1,164 or imprisonment not exceeding three months.

Mizzi however accused the inquiry of having been manipulated by the MPs and turned into their “star chamber” to hit out at the Labour government’s successful record.

“I understand the purpose, but will not be playing along with the charade. Whilst welcoming any lawful investigation, I stress that this must be done in full compliance with the law. As a number of investigations are currently underway by various institutions, I have no choice but to wait for full disclosure by these institutions, in order for me to clear my name,” Mizzi said.

Mizzi’s ownership of a Panama company is one of such magisterial inquiries currently ongoing.

Mizzi, today an independent MP, said the public inquiry had been politicised and that he had been turned into “the PN’s favourite whipping boy”.

“Mud was thrown without ever bothering to produce a shred of evidence. My political adversaries have maliciously created suspicions to get rid of me and thus weaken the movement which I tirelessly worked in. This inquiry has deviated from its original purpose, and I am concerned that it is being used to pursue a purely political agenda.

“This was meant to be an inquiry into a heinous crime; the murder of a journalist. No allegations were ever made about me in this context. It does not make sense for me to testify in this public inquiry in front of two prominent Nationalist party politicians.”

But the former minister, who was sacked by Robert Abela from the Labour Party after the Mozura wind energy scandal revealed earlier in 2020, said he was “not duty-bound to prostate myself in front of my political assassins.”

Instead he took credit for “every project and initiative” which he said had been “carried out in the best interest of the country.”

“I profoundly believe that the Maltese and Gozitan public’s lives have been improved by our work. Of course, I have regrets. But I would also reiterate that every initiative I led was supported enthusiastically by the Cabinet of Ministers.”