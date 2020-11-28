Former Gozo Bishop Mario Grech to become Cardinal in Vatican ceremony

Cardinal-designate Mario Grech will lead 12 of his peers at a Vatican ceremony on Saturday as they receive their red hats and cardinal’s rings. The ceremony will be at 3pm.

Following Pope Francis’ announcement of 13 new Cardinals on 25 October, Grech, 63, told Vatican News that the news of his appointment was unexpected. “It was a big surprise for me… I received the news from a friend of mine,” he said. “I was going through Via Giulia and the Chiesa dello Santo Spirito (the Church dedicated to the Holy Spirit) is in that area.”

The first thing he did was to go into the Church for the devotion to the Divine Mercy. There, “I thanked the Lord for his mercy and I prayed that this new ministry may help me to be a minister of mercy to the world,” Bishop Grech told Vatican News.

Grech, who serves as the General Secretary of the Synod of Bishops, says his new role will be an opportunity to further “the vision of the Holy Father.”

“The Holy Father believes in synodality and he wants to empower not only the Synod of Bishops which is celebrated periodically every two years, but also synodality in the Church.”

The former Gozo bishop was ordained a priest in 1984. He was appointed Pro-Secretary of the Synod of Bishops in 2019 and subsequently its General Secretary in September 2020.

Grech will be only the third Maltese cardinal in history, and the first in almost 200 years to be eligible to vote in conclave. Malta’s most recent cardinal, Prospero Grech, was appointed cardinal in 2012 but was over 80 years old at the time and therefore ineligible to vote.

President George Vella described Saturday’s event as a “momentous event in Malta's ecclesiastical history” and urged the faithful to pray for cardinal-designate Grech.

As well cardinal-designate Grech, Pope Francis will appoint 12 other cardinals during Saturday’s consistory. The Cardinals-designate come from all over the world – all 5 inhabited continents – and most have come to receive their red hat and Cardinal’s ring from the Pope’s own hand.

But two of them – Cardinals-elect Cornelius Sim of Brunei and Jose Fuerte Advincula of the Philippines – are unable to make it to the Eternal City. Travel restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 have them grounded at their homes in Asia.

They’ll still receive their distinctive insignia, but at a later date.

