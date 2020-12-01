Coronavirus death toll reaches 141 as four elderly people succumb to virus

Two elderly women and two men have died while infected with COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 141.

The first case involved a 79-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus on 21 November and died at Mater Dei Hospital on 29 November. The death was announced today.

A second case involved an 80-year-old woman, who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on 25 November and died yesterday at Mater Dei.

A 67-year-old man also died yesterday at Mater Dei after contracting COVID-19 on 15 November.

The fourth case involved a 73-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 November and died yesterday at St Vincent de Paule residence.

The ministry expressed its sympathy with the relatives of the victims and appealed on people to continue adhering to the preventive measures.