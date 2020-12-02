menu

Coronavirus death toll reaches 146 as five elderly people succumb to virus

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 146 people have died with COVID-19

laura_calleja
2 December 2020, 9:47am
by Laura Calleja

Three elderly men and two elderly women have died while infected with COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 146.

The first death was a 77-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 10 November and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second case was a 74-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 22 November and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The third case was an 80-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 17 November and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The fourth case was a 91-year-old woman who tested positive on 26 November and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed its sympathy with the relatives of the victims and appealed on people to continue adhering to the preventive measures.

