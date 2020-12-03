Joseph Muscat will appear before Daphne inquiry board

Former Labour prime minster Joseph Muscat says he will cooperate with the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after he was summoned to appear on Friday.

“I intend attending and replying to the questions of the Board of Inquiry which I myself appointed as prime minister,” he told The Times.

Muscat has previously admitted inviting Fenech to a party and receiving expensive wine from him when he was a known suspect in the murder case, claiming that to refuse to do so would have raised suspicions.

In 2014, the business tycoon also gifted Muscat expensive watches and in the same year, the former prime minister spent a short holiday at his hotel in France but has failed to answer questions about whether it was a gift.

Muscat’s summons was revealed in the latest meeting of the board, which also heard from the chairman and secretary of the Permanent Commission against Corruption. Both said that they were precluded at law from testifying.

After the sitting was adjourned the board asked for Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to be summoned to reply on the work of the permanent commission and reports he received.

Next week, the board will on Monday hear Individual Investor Programme chief executive Jonathan Cardona and Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech, on Wednesday Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar and Edward Zammit Lewis, and on Friday Auditor General Charles Deguara.