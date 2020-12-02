Joseph Muscat ordered to appear before Daphne inquiry board

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat is expected to appear before the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry board on Friday.

The court bailiffs handed the summons to Muscat’s father at his residence. So far, there has been no confirmation of attendance.

On Wednesday, Chairman and secretary of the Permanent Commission against Corruption Saviour Attard appeared in court in front of the inquiry board but said that they were precluded at law from testifying.

After the sitting was adjourned the board asked for Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to be summoned to reply on the work of the permanent commission and reports he received.

Next week, the board will on Monday hear Individual Investor Programme chief executive Jonathan Cardona and Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech, on Wednesday Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar and Edward Zammit Lewis, and on Friday Auditor General Charles Deguara.