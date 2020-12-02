menu

Down syndrome girl Naomi accompanies Prime Minister in parliament

Naomi Pace Gasan, a girl with Down syndrome, accompanies the Prime Minister during his duties to celebrate the international day for persons with disability

karl_azzopardi
2 December 2020, 5:37pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Naomi Pace Gasan in a selfie with the Prime Minister Robert Abela in his official car as they made their way to one of the events attended on Wednesday
Naomi Pace Gasan in a selfie with the Prime Minister Robert Abela in his official car as they made their way to one of the events attended on Wednesday

In a gesture to celebrate the international day for persons with disability, Naomi Pace Gasan a girl with Down syndrome, accompanied the Prime Minister in parliament on Wednesday.

In parliament Naomi sat down next to Robert Abela on the seats normally reserved for MPs.

Addressing the House, Speaker Anglu Farrugia said that disabled people have a big role to play in the country’s decision-making process and in society.

Farrugia also mentioned the contribution made by Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar, who is blind.

Naomi Pace Gasan with PM Robert Abela in parliament
Naomi Pace Gasan with PM Robert Abela in parliament

Naomi accompanied the PM throughout the day as he carried out his official duties.

In parliament Abela said it was a privilege to have Naomi accompanying him during the day.

“You have a lot to give in the workplace,” the PM said, speaking about a conversation he had with Naomi over her wish to enter the workforce.

He went on to say that despite the leaps made in rights for disabled people, the country still has a lot to strive for.

“We must, and we will be doing more,” he said.

He also announced his intention of spending a day at school with Naomi, after her invite.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
