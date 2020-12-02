Down syndrome girl Naomi accompanies Prime Minister in parliament

In a gesture to celebrate the international day for persons with disability, Naomi Pace Gasan a girl with Down syndrome, accompanied the Prime Minister in parliament on Wednesday.

In parliament Naomi sat down next to Robert Abela on the seats normally reserved for MPs.

Addressing the House, Speaker Anglu Farrugia said that disabled people have a big role to play in the country’s decision-making process and in society.

Farrugia also mentioned the contribution made by Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar, who is blind.

Naomi accompanied the PM throughout the day as he carried out his official duties.

In parliament Abela said it was a privilege to have Naomi accompanying him during the day.

“You have a lot to give in the workplace,” the PM said, speaking about a conversation he had with Naomi over her wish to enter the workforce.

He went on to say that despite the leaps made in rights for disabled people, the country still has a lot to strive for.

“We must, and we will be doing more,” he said.

He also announced his intention of spending a day at school with Naomi, after her invite.