NGOs hold up 'mafia' signs as Joseph Muscat enters law courts

NGOs Repubblika and Occupy Justice stood outside the Law Courts with signs reading 'Mafia' as former prime minister Joseph Muscat made his way to the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry hearing.

"We reminded Joseph Muscat on his way to testify in the public inquiry that he is ultimately responsible for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia," Repubblika said.

"Muscat is still the disgraced former prime minister of Malta and the OCCRP Person of the Year for Corruption and Organized Crime," the activists said.

The public inquiry board is questioning Joseph Muscat as part of its remit to investigate the circumstances that could have contributed to the climate that led to Caruana Galizia's assassination.

