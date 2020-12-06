menu

Dr George Grech presented with National Volunteer Award

Dr George Grech has been an active contributor to Dar tal-Providenza for over 15 years, having helped spearhead the therapeautic pool project at the residence

 

nicole_meilak
6 December 2020, 9:39am
by Nicole Meilak
Dr George Grech, pictured above accepting the award, has been contributing to Dar tal-Providenza for over 15 years
Dr George Grech, pictured above accepting the award, has been contributing to Dar tal-Providenza for over 15 years

The National Volunteer Award 2020 was presented to Dr George Grech during an event organised by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector under the auspices of President George Vella.

Grech, who provides free medical services to the residents of Dar tal-Providenza, has been involved with the organisation for over 15 years, having masterminded the therapeutic pool project at the same residence. 

During the event Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima further announced the extension of the Operational Assistance Scheme, a €3 million investment fund set up to support voluntary organisations during the pandemic. 

The Youth Volunteer Award was granted to Martina Livori, who has been active in the Salesian youth centre in Senglea among other groups. 

Another two awards, the Voluntary Organisation and Corporate Volunteer awards, were presented to Ħal Far Outreach and Where's Everybody respectively. 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Dr George Grech presented with National Volunteer Award
National

Dr George Grech presented with National Volunteer Award
Nicole Meilak
Malta luxury cards provider fined €373,000 for money laundering breaches
National

Malta luxury cards provider fined €373,000 for money laundering breaches
Matthew Vella
Parties commemorate 34 years since Raymond Caruana's murder
National

Parties commemorate 34 years since Raymond Caruana's murder
Matthew Agius
103 new cases as COVID-19 infections fall below 2000
National

103 new cases as COVID-19 infections fall below 2000
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.