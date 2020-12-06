Dr George Grech presented with National Volunteer Award

The National Volunteer Award 2020 was presented to Dr George Grech during an event organised by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector under the auspices of President George Vella.

Grech, who provides free medical services to the residents of Dar tal-Providenza, has been involved with the organisation for over 15 years, having masterminded the therapeutic pool project at the same residence.

During the event Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima further announced the extension of the Operational Assistance Scheme, a €3 million investment fund set up to support voluntary organisations during the pandemic.

The Youth Volunteer Award was granted to Martina Livori, who has been active in the Salesian youth centre in Senglea among other groups.

Another two awards, the Voluntary Organisation and Corporate Volunteer awards, were presented to Ħal Far Outreach and Where's Everybody respectively.