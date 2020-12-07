Number of persons experiencing domestic violence increase by 26% between 2016 and 2018

Reported domestic violence cases increased by 26% in 2018 compared to 2016, according to recent NSO statistics.

A total of 2,285 persons have made use of domestic violence services in 2018. 351 of those persons made use of such services twice throughout the year, while 153 resorted to these services on over three occasions.

This led to 3,033 registered cases in the same year.

1,540 cases were reported to police, while 1,226 cases were registered with the Domestic Violence Unit within Aġenzija Appoġġ. These units remain the most frequently used by domestic violence victims.

Women registered 2,590 cases in 2018, while men registered 443.

Domestic violence cases were registered among all age groups in roughly equal measures - police services were most commonly used throughout the board.

The Managing Abusive Behaviour Service, which focuses on assistance to the abusive partner, recorded a rise of 33% in the number of perpetrators assisted between 2016 and 2018.

A recent GREVIO report highlighted a lack of training when it comes to sensitivity and awareness of domestic and gender-based violence, especially among judges and police officers. Justice Minister Zammit Lewis initially rebutted this, but said he was open to offering more training.

READ ALSO: Judges show little sensitivity to victims of domestic violence, Council of Europe experts say