menu

Lawyer flags Daphne Caruana Galizia’s ‘philosophy’ on police protection in note to inquiry

Lawyer Joe Brincat has asked the Caruana Galizia public inquiry to take note of the murdered journalist’s own writings on how she viewed police protection

matthew_agius
7 December 2020, 5:11pm
by Matthew Agius
Former Labour justice minister and veteran lawyer Joe Brincat has asked the Caruana Galizia inquiry board to take note of her own writings on police protection
Former Labour justice minister and veteran lawyer Joe Brincat has asked the Caruana Galizia inquiry board to take note of her own writings on police protection

Lawyer Joe Brincat has filed a note in the acts of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, flagging the murdered journalist’s “philosophy” on police protection.

Brincat’s note includes screen shots of articles from Caruana Galizia’s blog, Running Commentary, in which she wrote about her refusal of police protection and criticism of former MP Franco Debono for having a police fixed point outside his mother’s house.

Caruana Galizia had refused police protection, Brincat points out, pointing to a post of hers which states that “you never know who or what those constables are (they change on a shift basis) and even if they don’t report back to base they’re not immune to reporting to their friends and relatives.”

“This was followed by a discussion on how more important dogs are than policemen,” reads Brincat’s note.

The veteran lawyer, a former justice minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party, said he wanted to bring these documents to the board’s attention because they cast a light on the “philosophy that Daphne Caruana Galizia had on the protection which the State could offer her”.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
Byron Camilleri gives details of 2019 restraint chair incident
National

Byron Camilleri gives details of 2019 restraint chair incident
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] Bernard Grech again calls for in-depth inquiry into Electrogas deal ahead of parliamentary scrutiny
National

[WATCH] Bernard Grech again calls for in-depth inquiry into Electrogas deal ahead of parliamentary scrutiny
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Healthcare workers, elderly homes to get first COVID-19 vaccines in January
National

[WATCH] Healthcare workers, elderly homes to get first COVID-19 vaccines in January
Nicole Meilak
Lawyer flags Daphne Caruana Galizia’s ‘philosophy’ on police protection in note to inquiry
National

Lawyer flags Daphne Caruana Galizia’s ‘philosophy’ on police protection in note to inquiry
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.