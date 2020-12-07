Lawyer flags Daphne Caruana Galizia’s ‘philosophy’ on police protection in note to inquiry

Lawyer Joe Brincat has filed a note in the acts of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, flagging the murdered journalist’s “philosophy” on police protection.

Brincat’s note includes screen shots of articles from Caruana Galizia’s blog, Running Commentary, in which she wrote about her refusal of police protection and criticism of former MP Franco Debono for having a police fixed point outside his mother’s house.

Caruana Galizia had refused police protection, Brincat points out, pointing to a post of hers which states that “you never know who or what those constables are (they change on a shift basis) and even if they don’t report back to base they’re not immune to reporting to their friends and relatives.”

“This was followed by a discussion on how more important dogs are than policemen,” reads Brincat’s note.

The veteran lawyer, a former justice minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party, said he wanted to bring these documents to the board’s attention because they cast a light on the “philosophy that Daphne Caruana Galizia had on the protection which the State could offer her”.