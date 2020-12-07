menu

14 persons currently registered to keep 'dangerous animals' on their private sites

There are 55 dangerous animals being kept in Malta among 14 registered persons

nicole_meilak
7 December 2020, 7:15pm
by Nicole Meilak

There are 14 persons currently registered to keep 'dangerous animals' in Malta.

The information was put forward in a parliamentary question put forward by Mario Galea to Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo.

A dangerous animal is defined as any species of animal deemed dangerous by the Director Responsible for Veterinary Services because it may cause injury or damage to humans or otherwise. 

They can be kept in zoo establishments or in private collections conforming to the Owning and Keeping of Dangerous Animals Regulations. Refalo denied any changes to the law that would force dangerous animals to be kept in zoos only. 

Dangerous animals are legally distinct from wild animals, the latter of which may be kept in residences if they are not for display. There are just over 70 species of wild animals registered in Malta, including 64 tigers and 24 pumas. 

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
