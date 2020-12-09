[WATCH] Cana disagrees with government plans to ditch four-year divorce waiting period

Reducing the four-year obligatory waiting period before couples can proceed with a divorce would impinge on the permanence of relationships, Cana Movement Council President Arthur Galea Salomone said.

Galea Salomone was speaking to MaltaToday after the signing of an agreement between the Cana Movement and the Social Solidarity Ministry on Wednesday in Valletta.

Galea Salomone said that permanence and commitment were two important factors in the stability of a relationship, not only marriage.

“I think once someone makes a commitment, they should do their best to abide by it. This holds for everything in life, not just marriage,” Galea Salomone said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Cabinet will today discuss changes to the divorce law, including the removal of a four-year obligatory waiting period before couples can proceed with a divorce.

Parliament approved divorce legislation in 2011 after people voted for it in a referendum.

Abela had already floated such a proposal some months ago and on Sunday, PN leader Bernard Grech said the Opposition agreed with reforms that would do away with the four-year waiting period.

Galea Salomone pointed out that the law which is currently in place came after a referendum in which people voted in favour of divorce with a four-year waiting period requirement.

“The idea with the four-year period was that divorce should not be an easy way out, but a remedy which people have access too after a serious attempt to save their marriage,” Galea Salomone said.

Galea Salomone said that strong marriages, make strong societies. “Our view is that rather than facilitate marriage dissolution, what we should focus on is providing support for couples preparing for marriage and addressing the marriage issues which couples face,” he said.

Galea Salomone said that the movement is all for support, but not giving an easy way out.

Asked whether he agreed with Galea Salomone's views, Family Minister Michael Falzon said that before it was introduced, divorce was a contentious subject but was today accessible on condition of a four-year waiting period.

Falzon acknowledged that the four-year waiting period did not take into consideration the irreparable damage.

“Discussions need to be had, and the outcome, will as always been in the best interests of all those involved and society,” Falzon said.

The agreement signed today sees the Cana Movement benefitting from government financing of €108,000 over a three-year period. This is an increase of €18,000 over a previous agreement.

Falzon said this was in line with the ministry's goal to support NGOs and the vulnerable people they help.