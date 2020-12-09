Withhold business visas for countries that do not readmit failed asylum seekers – Bartolo

Malta’s foreign minister Evarist Bartolo has appealed for refugee centres managed by the United Nations to manage asylum claims filed inside North Africa and other African countries.

In an opinion piece penned for the Brussels newspaper Politico, Bartolo said Malta would like to see asylum claims being filed in UNHCR centres in Libya and other African countries, saying this “would ensure migrants are treated humanely and with dignity and remove the risk of an arduous journey to reach Europe.”

He also said the EU should threaten to withhold visas for members of the political and business class of non-EU countries that do not cooperate in re-admitting their own nationals when these do not qualify for international protection.

“Such a move will be most effective if all EU member countries back a common position and use their visa policies to ensure the cooperation of countries of origin.

“The EU must use its network of delegation offices around the world to ensure governments provide the necessary documentation for returns to take place. In other words, the EU needs to put its entire weight behind returns — otherwise, these simply will not happen.”

Bartolo said Europe had buried its head in the sand when it comes to tackling migration, calling it “a thorn in Europe’s side, exposing a decades-old failure to resolve those differences.”

Bartolo said that despite the efforts of the German presidency of the EU on the new migration pact proposed by the European Commission, member states are no closer to an agreement than in previous years.

“We cannot afford to kick the can down the road any longer. We urgently need to find a fair agreement on this crucial issue. Front-line countries cannot be left to face migratory pressures alone, and solidarity among member countries should not be limited to the ad-hoc approach of the past few years whereby only some governments occasionally intervene and alleviate some of the burden experienced by the front-liners,” Bartolo said.

The foreign minister said Europe had to reinforce cooperation with third countries, particularly those close to the EU’s borders, through more dialogue and tangible support. “We must ensure that these countries are fully equipped to manage their migration flows and avoid situations in which a country, like Libya, does not have the necessary vessels to react to a search and rescue alert.”

He also said the EU must insist on the cooperation of non-EU countries when it comes to the return of illegal entrants who are not eligible for international protection. “The EU needs to step up its efforts in this area and focus on building up partnerships that allow for effective returns and readmissions.”

He said that withholding visas for the political and business class of these countries would ensure cooperation.

Bartolo said front-line member countries like Malta cannot continue to bear the disproportionate pressure of mass arrivals. “For EU-wide migration legislation to be effective, there must be guaranteed relocation of migrants and a mechanism for ensuring the necessary pledges for such relocations.”

He also said the EU must also address the root causes of major migration flows to its shores and deepen its relationship with Africa. “Irregular migration does not happen in isolation; rather it is a symptom of bigger problems, such as unemployment, war, persecution, human rights abuses and inequality. Treating the symptom without addressing the causes is very short-sighted.

“The EU should focus on push factors — the reasons why people leave their countries — and support policies that will allow third countries and their economies to thrive. This will have a knock-on effect and help slow the flow of migrants to Europe, while also boosting development efforts in these countries.”

An upcoming meeting with African partners will take place in the margins of the European Council on December 10-11.