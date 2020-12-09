MIA registers 92% drop in November passenger traffic

Malta International Airport registered 39,875 passenger movements in November of this year, or a 91.9% drop over the corresponding month in 2019.

Between travel restrictions and low consumer confidence brought on by COVID-19, daily average passenger movements dropped from 16,439 in November 2019 to a mere 1,327 last November.

November 24 was the airport's quietest day since its July reopening - only one passenger flight leaving for Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport touched down at the local airport.

The Schiphol airport was among the most popular airport destinations. Together with Rome Fiumicino, Frankfurt International Airport, Istanbul Airport and London Heathrow, these airports accounted for just over 16,500 passenger movements throughout the month.

Cargo and mail remained far more robust in comparison. Last November, cargo and mail passing through MIA saw a decrease of 16.2%, standing at 1,459 tonnes.

Air connectivity and post-COVID recovery

Earlier this month a research paper published by the Central Bank of Malta found that Malta lost almost half of its air routes in the past year due to the pandemic, a situation which was last seen 15 years back.

According to the research put forward, Malta lost over 50 direct connections, while only 70 remain. This is a significant blow when compared to the 84 air connections Malta had back in 2005.

The bank emphasised the importance of these connections on the road to recovery, with air connectivity playing a 'key role' in facilitating economic development.

