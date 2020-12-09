Drugs worth ‘tens of millions of euro’ seized by customs in record bust

The Customs Department has this afternoon seized a record volume of drugs, with a street value that runs into “tens of millions of euro”.

The news was divulged in parliament on Wednesday evening by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who applauded the department that falls under his wing for its action.

Caruana said details will be released at a later stage but added the seizure was equivalent to the drugs stopped by customs in a whole year.

“I wish to applaud the Customs Department for making a record drug seizure in the past hours equivalent to the amount normally seized in a whole year… The value runs into tens of millions of euro,” he told parliament.

The minister did not specify what drugs were seized and whether the operation happened at the airport or the seaports.

