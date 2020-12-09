Yorgen Fenech defence team asks for phone taps to be exhibited in court

Yorgen Fenech's defence team has filed a cour application asking for various recordings between Melvin Theuma and other key players to be exhibited in court.

The application specifically calls for a recording between lawyer Arthur Azzopardi and Melvin Theuma, taken in August 2018, to be presented during the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.

The team further asks that all phone taps gathered throughout the investigation, involving Melvin Theuma, Edwin Brincat, Lawrence Cutajar and Mario Tonna, be brought as evidence.

They specifically ask for phone taps relating to conversations between Edwin Brincat and Lawrence Cutajar, and Melvin Theuma with Edwin Brincat, Shianne Zammit, Charmain Zammit and Mario Tonna.

The evidence compiled against Yorgen Fenech has rested primarily on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. Theuma secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech, and others, and was granted a presidential pardon in November last year to tell all.

Several Europol officials have recently been cross-examined by Yorgen Fenech’s defence team, the sittings largely focused on the procedural measures adopted in extracting data from electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards gathered from Portomaso business tower and Fenech’s yacht.

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech is slated to continue on January 12 at 10:00am.