Yorgen Fenech legal counsel calls for suspension of Caruana Galizia public inquiry

The legal counsel to Yorgen Fenech has written to the Council of Europe calling for the suspension of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia until its remit is established

Juliette Galea, who is representing Yorgen Fenech in the public inquiry, asks in the correspondence that immediate action be taken to “safeguard the integrity of all ongoing judicial proceedings including the suspension of the operation of the Independent Public Inquiry into the Assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia until its proper remit is established, including its relationship with all ongoing criminal proceedings.”

“At a minimum, before any findings that impact upon his civil and criminal liability are made, determination of Yorgen Fenech’s rights must include the right to legal representation.”

She writes that the legal representation must include the provision of “accurate and complete copies of all the records of the proceedings held so far in the public inquiry, whether in public or restricted” and ought to further include to right to participate and review all evidence that may be relevant to Fenech’s civil and criminal liability.

The letter was further addressed to the Prime Minister, the Justice Minister, the Office of the State Advocate, and the Public Inquiry board.

Galea pointed out certain shortcomings in the public inquiry process, including the failure to provide third parties such as Yorgen Fenech with any procedural safeguards.

“Whilst depriving Mr Fenech or any participatory rights or legal representation, the Board of Inquiry has admitted information that is relevant to his civil and criminal liability and which may exonerate him or otherwise assist in his defence of the charges levelled against him.

She criticised the appointment of judges to the public inquiry board, having noted the government’s initial choices of appointment including human rights lawyer Profs Ian Refalo and forensic expert Dr Anthony Abela Medici.

"This choice was opposed by the victim's family lawyers, so that the appointment of judges to the public inquiry board as composed today was made at the behest of the victim's family and their lawyers."

Downloadable Files Letter to CoE from YF legal counsel



Read the full letter below