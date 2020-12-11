Malta updates country list of travellers requiring a COVID-19 test

The Health Authorities have revised the list of countries where a negative COVID-19 test is required to enter the country.

All travellers arriving from the countries in question must provide a negative COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival.

Any travellers arriving from the countries in question who fails to produce the test may be submitted to testing in Malta, as well as quarantine.

The revised list comes into effect Saturday 12 December at midnight.

Revised list of countries: