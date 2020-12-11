menu

Malta updates country list of travellers requiring a COVID-19 test

The revised list now includes Canada, Japan, Thailand and Turkey among others

laura_calleja
11 December 2020, 8:34am
by Laura Calleja
The revised list comes into effect Saturday 12 December at midnight
The Health Authorities have revised the list of countries where a negative COVID-19 test is required to enter the country. 

All travellers arriving from the countries in question must provide a negative COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival.

Any travellers arriving from the countries in question who fails to produce the test may be submitted to testing in Malta, as well as quarantine. 

The revised list comes into effect Saturday 12 December at midnight. 

Revised list of countries:

  • Andorra
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Estonia
  • France (all airports except Ile-de-France)
  • Germany (all airports except Baden-Wurttemberg)
  • Greece (all airport except Attiki)
  • Hungary
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Italy (all airports except Sicily and Sardegna)
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Monaco
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal (all airports except Madeira, Azores)
  • Romania
  • San Marino
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain (all airports except Canarias)
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Thailand
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • United Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • Vatican City

