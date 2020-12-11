Caritas to forego traditional Christmas dinner for meal deliveries and home visits

Caritas announced a variety of initiatives for Christmas Day that will be replacing the yearly Christmas dinner.

The three "gestures of love" from Caritas will involve meal deliveries, home visits, and phone calls.

Through the Alfred Mizzi Foundation, volunteers will be delivering meals of lasagna, stuffed turkey, and panettone, to those unable to prepare their own food due to physical or mental health problems.

"We are working hand in hand with the parish priests, St Jeanne Antide Foundation, the Millennium Chapel, Sebh Foundation, Paolo Freire Institute, the Social Assistance Secretariat, as well as a network of volunteers who will be distributing food door to door," Caritas director Anthony Gatt said.

Volunteers will be visiting those spending Christmas day alone with gifts in hand, while between 11am and 2pm on Christmas day Caritas staff members and volunteers will be available to answer phone calls or call people who have no one to spend the day with.

Archbishop Charles Sicluna thanked residents at the anti-drug abuse therapeutic centres run by Caritas, who prepared Christmas cards that will be distributed during food deliveries to those alone spending Christmas alone.

The Office of the President of Malta will be giving sweets as a gift and will also take part in the distribution. Gormina Bakery and St Peter’s Foundation and Gasan Zammit are also supporting this Caritas initiative.

Caritas is inviting the public to carry out a gesture of love to people going through a difficult period. Those who will be alone on Christmas Day are encouraged to inform Caritas from now or to call on Christmas Day at 21331000.