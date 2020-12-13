Bringing to justice those involved in Caruana Galizia murder is country’s primary challenge – President

Bringing to justice people involved in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia is the country’s first and primary challenge, the President George Vella has said.

Addressing the nation in his Republic Day speech, Vella said the assassination has changed the country’s political landscape.

“We must bring to justice all those involved, and we must ensure that such a horrible act does not happen again,” he said.

Looking back at major events which happened over the year, Vella started off by stating that he thought last year would be the hardest speech he would have to deliver, with little realisation on what would be happening in the very near future.

“I was unfortunately wrong. It was difficult to foresee what we would pass through,” he said.

The pandemic he said, has disrupted the social life of everyone, while impacting the country’s economy.

“The post COVID-19 reality will not be easy. The economy has to once again be rebuilt, tourism must be restored our routine re-established,” he said.

“What we learnt from the pandemic will stay with us. We must also take the opportunity in working towards a more compassionate society,” he said.

Major political events of the year

The President also made reference to major political events which characterised 2020, that of both the opposition and the government electing new leaders.

“These two developments extensively involved the Presidency and stimulated an animated debate on how far the powers of the President of the Republic can and should go, in the first instance, and on the interpretation of Articles in the Constitution, in the second,” he said.

Vella also said political leaders must strive to ensure the country’s reputation in the eyes of other countries and investors is restored.

“We have to improve how our country is viewed internationally. We have to persuade everyone that what happened will never happen again and most importantly we must ensure that institutions are left to work independently,” he said.

He also voiced his approval at constitutional amendments carried out over the year.

Environment

The President called for more awareness and action when it comes to protecting the country’s environment.

“It is one of our biggest challenges,” he said.

He said it is not just the aesthetic aspect of having less environmental space in a small island like Malta, but also the effect on her people.

“People have a right to clean air and clean seas. We must strive to have less pollution while limiting our use of plastic,” he said.

Migration

On migration, the President voiced his disappointment at how fellow EU member states are not aiding Malta in its challenges.

“Solidarity is not just a buzzword. I am not seeing cooperation from other members states with border countries like ours,” he said.

He said the country must continue to build alliances and persuade other countries.

Vella also noted that the end of conflict in Libya might signal a step forward towards a positive solution to migration.

Looking ahead

The President concluded his speech by looking ahead at the country’s future.

“What we learnt from the pandemic will stay with us. We need a society that cares more, a society that helps one another not just in a time of crisis,” he said.

He also called for more woman leaders at the helm of the country’s decision-making process.

