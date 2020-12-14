menu

Labour fundraiser reaches €737,690 despite COVID-19 dampener

Over a €1 million collected by both political parties in Christmas fundraisers

14 December 2020, 7:53am

The Labour Party collected the sum of €737,690 in donations in a one-day fundraising marathon marking Republic Day. 

The pre-Christmas telethon more than surpassed that of the opposition Nationalist Party, which last week collected just over €260,000. 

Labour said the raised cash was the result of the work of “hundreds of volunteers who have been knocking doors across the country” and thanked the “thousands” who had donated to the PL despite the limitations of the pandemic. 

Labour Party leader and Prime Minister, Robert Abela and his wife and the Labour Party Administration thanked all those who contributed to this marathon.

