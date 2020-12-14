David G. Curmi confirmed as new Air Malta executive chairman

David G. Curmi has been appointed Air Malta executive chairman, confirming reports by MaltaToday on Sunday.

The announcement was made by the finance ministry, who thanked outgoing chairman Charles Mangion.

Curmi is a financial services professional and corporate executive, serving as Chief Executive Officer of MAPFRE MSV Life plc, and sits on the boards of a number of listed companies including MAPFRE Middlesea plc, MIDI plc and Plaza Centres plc.

Speaking to MaltaToday, sources would not divulge details on Curmi’s pay package, but said that it would be “far less” than the remuneration for previous Air Malta CEO Clifford Chetcuti.

Curmi will have the daunting task of ensuring that the ailing national airline, which entered COVID-19 with losses running into the millions, will be eligible for state aid under EU rules.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said in today's statement that Curmi can bring about a fresh impetus to the airline in order to consolidate the areas where it has performed, and improve the areas where it hasn't.

“Air Malta is a key strategic asset for our country, it employs hundreds of people and is crucial to our connectivity needs as an island. That is why we want to see it grow stronger, and I believe Mr Curmi can help achieve this aim,” he said.

