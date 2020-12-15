menu

Coronavirus death toll reaches 177 as three elderly people succumb to virus

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 177 people have died with COVID-19

laura_calleja
15 December 2020, 11:10am
by Laura Calleja
Two elderly women and one elderly man have died while infected with COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 177.

The first case was a 99-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 8 December and died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second case was a 94-year-old woman who tested positive on 9 December and died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The third case was an 86-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 28 November and died this morning at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed its sympathy with the relatives of the victims and appealed on people to continue adhering to the preventive measures.

