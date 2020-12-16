Malta International Airport to develop new aircraft parking area known as Apron X

Malta International Airport has issued a tender for the development of a new aircraft parking area that will cover 100,000sq.m..

The development of Apron X is being billed as the largest investment in aerodrome infrastructure since MIA took over management of the airport in 1998.

The company said on Wednesday the new facility will be positioned between Apron 8 and Apron 9 and will be able to accomodate up to seven additional narrow-body or three wide-body aircraft.

MIA said the new parking capacity will contribute to a smoother operation in the medium to long term. The company did not say what the investment would cost.

The airport said that Apron X investment would also provide for the construction of a new taxiway, which would improve accessibility to the new apron and the development of a staging area housing facilities for essential ground handling equipment.

MIA said the project will include adequate storm-water collection facilities, the installation of LED floodlighting systems, and the replacement of auxiliary power units, which are currently used by parked aircraft, with ground-power supply units.

The closing date for tender submissions is February 2021.