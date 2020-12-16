Repubblika to Abela: ‘Let the institutions work, or we will protest’

Civil society NGO Repubblika has warned Prime Minister Robert Abela not to intrude into the work of the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, or face street protests.

The NGO was reacting to a government statement issued on Tuesday evening, telling the board of judges tasked with the public inquiry that it must “bear the responsibilities of its actions” if it extends the inquiry beyond its deadline.

In a speech delivered on the 38-month anniversary of the murder, Repubblika chairperson Robert Aquilina said that the PM wanted the board to obey him, instead of obeying the law. “Instead of finding out the truth about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, he wanted them to shut up and go home,” he said.

The board’s deadline has already been extended for three months over its original deadline

Aquilina said the NGO has spent three years insisting there will be no justice, if there isn’t a change in leadership.

“By change we didn’t mean that the PM stops governing from Castille, and starts governing with a hidden hand from Burmarrad,” he said, in a reference to former PM Joseph Muscat.

The NGO warned Abela that he should leave the institutions to carry out their duties without any impediment. “When the government threatens journalists, we go out on the streets. When the government threatens judges, we go out on the streets too. It is our duty to see that everyone who serves the country, is not crushed by the group of criminals who killed Daphne Caruana Galizia,” he warned.

The NGO insisted the truth should be known, so that justice is carried out. “Like Daphne Caruana Galizia, and the few public servants of good conscience, we will not forget our duties because Robert Abela wants us to,” Aquilina said.