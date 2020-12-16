Press freedom group calls out government for 'continued threats' against public inquiry board

The European Centre for Press and Media Freedom has called out government for its “continued threats” against the board leading the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“The independence of the inquiry is vital, and we call on the Government to uphold its commitments under the European Convention on Human Rights and ensure the inquiry is supported to fulfil its Terms of Reference free from all political threats and interference,” it said.

On Tuesday, the government told members of the board presiding over the public inquiry that they must “shoulder the responsibility of its decisions and the consequences these bring” after the inquiry panel ruled to extend the inquiry’s deadline in line with its terms of reference.

The government was reacting to a statement made by the judges sitting on the public inquiry in which they said that they will continue proceedings beyond the extended deadline of 15 December.

The European Centre for Press and Media Freedom expressed its views that the extension was necessary in ensuring that all avenues of investigation into the circumstances of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder are exhausted.

This includes examination of relevant data extracted by Europol from electronic devices pursuant to the investigation, which is expected to be accessible to the Board by mid-January 2021.

Even representatives of the Maltese state, including the Head of the Financial Crimes Unit and a member of the Homicide Squad of the Malta Police, have indicated in their testimony before the board that this data could “be substantially useful” to the inquiry, the centre argued.

“It is not for the Government to say when the inquiry is complete,” the statement read.

READ ALSO | Repubblika to Abela: ‘Let the institutions work, or we will protest’