Book council head told to resign over online tiff with Yorgen Fenech lawyer

Updated at 8:05 pm with Frank Fabri comments

Book council president Mark Camilleri has been asked to resign from his position following a Facebook post calling out one of Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers.

The incident kicked off when Juliette Galea, one of Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers, messaged Camilleri a Malta Independent article on a letter sent by the defence team to the council of Europe.

In the letter, the defence team cited their demands on why the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia should be suspended, arguing it was breaching their client’s rights.

The message was in response to a Facebook status posted by Camilleri, defending the public inquiry.

“Those who are scared of public inquiries and the truth have a lot to hide,” he wrote.

Camilleri proceeded to tell Camilleri to shove “the letter up her arse”.

In response to his reply, Galea told Camilleri he was stupid. The book council president published the exchange on Facebook.

On the post featuring screenshots of the exchange, Galea said he was “ignoramus”, saying he should be fired.

“Indeed. And I’m here to stay. Deal with and kiss my glorious brown, Marxist ass,” he replied.

Min jibża’ mill-inkjesti pubbliċi u mill-verita huwa biss għax ikollu ħafna x’jaħbi. Inkjests pubblika mhijiex hemm biex... Posted by Mark Camilleri on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Speaking to MaltaToday, Camilleri said the request for his resignation came from education permanent secretary Frank Fabri. Their request for his resignation was not met by Camilleri.

“I will inform publishers and authors, and they will issue their position,” he said.

He said that the secretariat has long been pushing for his resignation.

“This has been coming for a long time, even during Owen Bonnici’s time as Education Minister,” Camilleri claimed.

He also said that such a decision impeded on his freedom of speech.

The post has since been taken down by Facebook over alleged “harassment”, with Camilleri barred from posting.

Camilleri is expected to release an official statement.

Frank Fabri statement

The education permanent secretary Frank Fabri was asked to comment on his request for Camilleri’s resignation, to which he replied that language used by the book council chair was not suitable for a public official “who should be giving an example”.

Fabri had no further comments when asked whether he feels that such a decision impeded on Camilleri’s freedom of speech.