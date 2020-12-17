menu

Mark Camilleri to call national congress for election of CEO to book council

Mark Camilleri is digging his heels and calling on writers and publishers for an immediate election for the position of CEO of the National Book Council

kurt_sansone
17 December 2020, 10:38am
by Kurt Sansone
Mark Camilleri was made executive chair of the National Book Council in 2013 by former education minister Evarist Bartolo
Mark Camilleri is convening a national congress of writers and publishers for an immediate election for the position of CEO of the National Book Council.

Camilleri currently occupies the post of executive chairperson of the National Book Council and has has refused a request to resign by the Education Ministry’s permanent secretary Frank Fabri.

This is the latest development in a saga that started yesterday when Camilleri was asked to step down after he published a caustic exchange with a member of the Yorgen Fenech defence team over his views on the public inquiry into the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Camilleri said he would not resign, but will call a congress – the second of its kind – to elect a CEO to the book council.

“I believe that authors and publishers have a right to decide who is good enough to direct their interests, so I am asking you to vote in Congress officially. I also invite those who think they have the competence to lead the Council to come forward and cast their nomination,” Camilleri said.

He gave clear intention that he would contest the election.

However, such a move is not sanctioned at law and government will have no obligation to respect the outcome.

READ ALSO: Repubblika slams government hypocrisy in asking Mark Camilleri to resign

