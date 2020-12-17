Coronavirus: 60 new cases, 154 recoveries and two deaths

60 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

154 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 1,623.

Total recoveries stand at 9,670, while total cases registered stand at 11,475.

Two deaths were registered Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 182.

2,637 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 475,539.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 26 were family members of previously known cases, 18 were contacts of positive work colleagues, nine cases from direct contacts with other positive cases and four were from social gatherings.

Today’s deaths

Two elderly women have died while infected with COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 182.

The first case was a 93-year-old woman who tested positive on 24 November and died yesterday at St Thomas Hospital.

The second case was an 83-year-old woman who tested positive on 24 November and died yesterday at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The ministry expressed its sympathy with the relatives of the victims and appealed on people to continue adhering to the preventive measures.