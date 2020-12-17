Children can experience 15 days of science for free at Esplora this Christmas

The Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara will be hosting 15 days of events for children during their Christmas holidays.

The activities, centered around the basic use of science and related fields, will teach children about the use of mathematics, symmetry, energy and the world of digital innovation.

The entrance will be free of charge for children aged 15 or younger.

Esplora’s Planetarium will also hold a show about the festive season, called Wonders of the Night Sky: Christmas Edition. The show will teach children about what astronauts are up to on the International Space Station.

All activities will be held according to protocols and guidelines issued by the health authorities.

Addressing the launch, Research and Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici said children must be brought closer to the world of science while having fun. “Events like these serve to build a fruitful link between the upcoming generations and this sector, which is crucial for the economic and social progress of our country,” he said.

Executive Chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said Esplora is embedding science into cultural traditions to make it relevant to the public and spark their curiosity.

“We believe that both active and interactive learning is very important. Our core ideology is based on providing ‘hands-on’ and ‘minds-on’ experiences that foster 21st century skills, such as problem-solving, critical thinking and creativity, all of which are crucial in today’s fast-changing world,” he said.

Get the full programme of events here.