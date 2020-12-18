Book council chairman’s resignation called on basis of foul language only, minister insists

Education minister Justyne Caruana insists that the call for National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri’s resignation was carried out on the basis of foul language used and not on his critique of the public inquiry.

“The actions and decisions taken were done on the basis of screenshots with language that I felt was not appropriate,” Caruana explained.

She insisted that it was not in her remit to make judgements on the public inquiry

Mark Camilleri ensured that all is well between him and the ministry, with Caruana having set her terms and conditions.

“Her terms are that I say what I want without using ‘popular’ language,” he said. “I think it is an acceptable condition for a ministry of education.”

The two presided over the signing of an Eduction Exemption governing the photocopying of books in schools and the use of digital copies in the hopes of safeguarding intellectual property rights.

READ ALSO: National Book Council head apologises for comments after resignation call is withdrawn

Previously, Camilleri was asked to step down after he published a caustic exchange with a member of the Yorgen Fenech defence team over his views on the public inquiry into the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Camilleri had said he would not resign but would call a congress – the second of its kind – to elect a CEO to the book council. He gave clear intention that he would contest the election.

READ MORE: Book council head told to resign over online tiff with Yorgen Fenech lawyer