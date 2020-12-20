Three more dead after contracting COVID-19

The Health Ministry has confirmed that three more people have died while positive for COVID-19.

The first case was an 86-year-old woman, who tested positive on December 8, died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second victim was a 69-year-old man who tested positive on December 1. He died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long-Term Care Facility.

In the last case, an 87-year-old woman tested positive on December 15, and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims, and appeal to the public to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures even during the festive period.