menu

Three more dead after contracting COVID-19

Health authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant during the festive period

 

nicole_meilak
20 December 2020, 11:53am
by Nicole Meilak

The Health Ministry has confirmed that three more people have died while positive for COVID-19.

The first case was an 86-year-old woman, who tested positive on December 8, died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second victim was a 69-year-old man who tested positive on December 1. He died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long-Term Care Facility.

In the last case, an 87-year-old woman tested positive on December 15, and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims, and appeal to the public to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures even during the festive period.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Three more dead after contracting COVID-19
National

Three more dead after contracting COVID-19
Nicole Meilak
Abela continues appeal for speedy public inquiry conclusion
National

Abela continues appeal for speedy public inquiry conclusion
Nicole Meilak
Vaccine arrival set for December 26, Abela announces
National

Vaccine arrival set for December 26, Abela announces
Nicole Meilak
PM should hold Rosianne Cutajar politically responsible for her actions - Bernard Grech
National

PM should hold Rosianne Cutajar politically responsible for her actions - Bernard Grech
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.