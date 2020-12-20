Marie Louise Coleiro Preca takes aim at Infrastructure Malta over hidden Qormi flyover plan

Former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca is directing criticism towards Infrastructure Malta after farmers and residents in Ħal Qormi revealed plans to take swathes of private agricultural land in the hopes of building another flyover.

Coleiro Preca, herself from Ħal Qormi, spoke out on the years of hardships suffered by locals due to the heavy industrialisation of the area, with seven industrial zones surrounding the locality.

• L-ISTUPRU LI SOFRA HAL QORMI MATUL DAWN L-AHHAR 50 SENA SE JKOMPLI? • IL-QRIEMA SE JKOMPLU JIGU MISRUQA MINN SPAZJI... Posted by Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca on Sunday, December 20, 2020

“Is Infrastructure Malta aware that Hal Qormi has become a commercial center with unbridled development at the expense of irrigated land, with the immense loss of agricultural land, the loss of bread for farmers and the rape of an invaluable national historical heritage?” she questioned.

She pointed out that, with 40% of all stock entering Malta stored in Qormi, locals suffer from air and noise pollution due to traffic and the passage of cargo vehicles loading and unloading goods throughout the day.

“Is it possible that Infrastructure Malta has not noticed that there is no longer ‘green belt’ between Ħal Qormi and surrounding villages, or that the valleys have been developed into residential roads?” she said.

“The locals are not against progress. Qormi residents contribute greatly to industrial, commercial and economic life in this country. Progress must serve the people for it to be considered real progress.”

The plans for a flyover were revealed during a press conference yesterday, where farmer Carmel Bonello with assistance from Moviment Graffitti revealed the blueprints showing plans for a flyover and an added third line to the Mrieħel bypass.

