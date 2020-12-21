menu

Sant hits out at Imriehel flyover: ‘We can’t let traffic dictate land usage’

Labour MEP Alfred Sant joins former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca in criticism of Imriehel flyover and loss of Qormi farmland

matthew_vella
21 December 2020, 7:33am
by Matthew Vella
Labour MEP Alfred Sant
Labour MEP and former prime minister Alfred Sant has entered the fray of mounting criticism against plans to build a flyover at Imriehel, that will cut into agricultural land. 

Sant joined a chorus of disbelief at the plans that includes former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca. “These protests are justified. We cannot keep on widening our main roads at the expense of our agricultural land, especially in fertile lands such Imriehel, which include swathes of land surrounding formerly agricultural land turned into residential and commercial buildings.” 

Sant said Malta could not keep allowing traffic to dictate land use. “We cannot allow traffic to determine the use of land that is unbuilt, if we really want to be able to nurture our national identity and environment. The more time passes, it is clear that Infrastructure Malta must become more transparent and accountable on its plans and projects.” 

READ ALSO: Qormi farmers and residents raise red alert over Mriehel flyover 

Farmers and residents in Ħal Qormi revealed plans to take swathes of private agricultural land in the hopes of building another flyover. 

Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, herself from Ħal Qormi, spoke out on the years of hardships suffered by locals due to the heavy industrialisation of the area, with seven industrial zones surrounding the locality. “Is Infrastructure Malta aware that Hal Qormi has become a commercial center with unbridled development at the expense of irrigated land, with the immense loss of agricultural land, the loss of bread for farmers and the rape of an invaluable national historical heritage?” 

She said that with 40% of all trade entering Malta stored in Qormi, locals suffer from air and noise pollution due to traffic and the passage of cargo vehicles loading and unloading goods throughout the day. “Is it possible that Infrastructure Malta has not noticed that there is no longer ‘green belt’ between Ħal Qormi and surrounding villages, or that the valleys have been developed into residential roads?” she said. 

“The locals are not against progress. Qormi residents contribute greatly to industrial, commercial and economic life in this country. Progress must serve the people for it to be considered real progress.” 

The plans for a flyover were revealed during a press conference yesterday, where farmer Carmel Bonello with assistance from Moviment Graffitti revealed the blueprints showing plans for a flyover and an added third line to the Mrieħel bypass.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
