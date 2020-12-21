PN calls for Rosianne Cutajar’s ousting following business dealings with Yorgen Fenech

The Prime Minister should remove Rosianne Cutajar from parliamentary secretariat portfolio and send a clear message that her actions are not acceptable in a democratic country, the Nationalist Party has said.

“With his inaction, the PM is confirming his trust in Cutajar, and sees no wrong in her actions,” a statement read.

The opposition party was reacting to reports that business dealings with Yorgen Fenech saw Cutajar pocket €50,000 in cash payment, for helping to broker a property transaction.

The statement comes following party leader Bernard Grech’s calls for Cutajar’s ousting on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister has a responsibility to call on Rosianne Cutajar, evaluate what her position was in the transaction, and ask her to shoulder responsibility," Grech said on Sunday.

In its statement on Monday, the PN said that the PM’s inaction, 24 hours after the story broke, highlights his weakness in dealing with the situation.

The opposition also called out Cutajar for lacking a sense of judgment when carrying out the deal.

“She thinks money and friendships with people like Yorgen Fenech give her the right to

act without shame and with complete impunity,” it said.

