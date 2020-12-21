menu

Public inquiry board should fulfil the task assigned to it, government says

karl_azzopardi
21 December 2020, 2:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Government has voiced its views that the inquiry board into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, should fulfil the task assigned to it, as it is currently composed.

In a statement released this morning, Judge Abigail Lofaro said she is willing to abstain from the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry in the wake of her husband’s professional involvement in a property deal concerning Yorgen Fenech.

In a statement released this morning, Lofaro said that she “is willing to abstain” from the inquiry board “to avoid any shadow of doubt” on her participation.

Stopping short of resigning, Lofaro said she will continue to serve on the board “as long as the State and the Daphne Caruana Galizia family declare that they trust her impartiality, independence and integrity”.

Government said it has received the statement by Judge Abigail Lofaro, as well as the position expressed by the board and the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It insisted the board should remain as it is, and fulfil the task assigned to it.

Government also made reference to its declaration on 20 December, stating it will continue protecting the public inquiry, without letting anyone undermine the investigation.

READ ALSO: Yorgen’s €3.1 million Mdina deal, Rosianne Cutajar, and the judge’s husband

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
