Graffitti hits out at Ian Borg, says roads agency failed to give details of Mrieħel bypass project

Moviment Graffitti has hit out at comments made by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg over criticism levelled at proposed plans to create a new junction on the Mrieħel bypass that will take up agricultural land.

Borg accused farmers and environmental activists of being misinformed over the project, which seeks to create a new flyover that will facilitate access to the Mrieħel industrial estate for northbound traffic.

"Personally, before I decide whether I am for or against a project I first inform myself on the project rather than post my opinion on social media," Borg told the Times of Malta on Monday.

Infrastructure Malta, the roads agency, was criticised by farmers and activists last Saturday for keeping the plans secret.

READ ALSO: Qormi farmers and residents raise red alert over Mriehel flyover

Borg downplayed claims that farmers in the area were not consulted about the project, stating that he was informed by the CEO of Infrastructure Malta that they had attended meetings on the project.

"I come from a family of farmers and they are the last people I want to hurt," Borg said, adding the country had to invest in its infrastructure, while balancing the needs of all stakeholders, including farmers.

Reacting to his comments, Moviment Graffitti said Infrastructure Malta did not inform those affected by the project and only handed out a piece of paper with minor information on the upgrade.

The paper, the NGO said, was vague and referred only to "updating and maintenance" of the Mrieħel bypass.

"Not even the Qormi local council was informed about the project, which goes to show the lack of consultation being carried out," it said.

Moviment Graffitti also called on the minister to react to comments made by Infrastructure Malta boss Fredrick Azzopardi, who told farmers they "enjoyed this land for long enough".

"Contrary to what Borg is implying, our opposition is not limited to social media. He should expect a fierce fight from farmers, residents and activists who have had enough of lies and deceit from the roads agency," the statement concluded.

Former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who is from Qormi, and former Labour leader Alfred Sant came out in defence of the farmers.

READ ALSO: Sant hits out at Imriehel flyover - ‘We can’t let traffic dictate land usage’