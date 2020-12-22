menu

[WATCH] PM’s inaction on Rosianne Cutajar allegations shows lack of political strength - Bernard Grech

Bernard Grech says it’s useless for government to introduce legislation combatting money laundering ‘in order to pass the Moneyval test’ if politicians are allowed to do what they want 

karl_azzopardi
22 December 2020, 3:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Opposition leader Bernard Grech
Opposition leader Bernard Grech

The Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela’s lack of willingness in properly dealing with Rosianne Cutajar following reports on her dealings with Yorgen Fenech. 

“The Prime Minister does not have the moral or political strength to take decisions, and this is becoming more evident as the days roll by. He didn’t even have the political strength to order her to suspend herself while investigations are being carried out,” he said. 

Reports on Sunday revealed Cutajar’s business dealing with the alleged mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder Yorgen Fenech. Reports revealed Cutajar pocket €50,000 in cash payment, for helping to broker a property transaction.

Grech went on to say that it is useless burdening those in the financial and commercial sector with new legislation, just to pass the Moneyval test, for politicians to then do as they wish. 

“The Prime Minister has the obligation to not allow such a behaviour,” Grech said. 

He said that as another day passes with Rosianne Cutajar still at her post, the PM is giving her his support and protection following the alleged dealings. 

“He knows he has to make the right decisions for the sake of the party,” he said. 

On Monday, the Nationalist Party said the Prime Minister should remove Rosianne Cutajar from parliamentary secretariat portfolio and send a clear message that her actions are not acceptable in a democratic country.

“With his inaction, the PM is confirming his trust in Cutajar, and sees no wrong in her actions,” a statement read.

Abela has since said he will wait for the outcome of Standards Commissioner George Hyzler’s investigation before making any decisions. 

“I am informed that the commissioner for standards in public life shall be investigating and so when the commissioner arrives at his conclusion I will be in a better position to take decisions… If she received the money - something, from what I read yesterday, she is denying - then that would be one matter. This will be determined by the commissioner for standards. We respect the decisions of institutions,” Abela said on Monday.

READ MORE: Prime Minister postpones decision on Rosianne Cutajar’s fate pending ethics probe

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
