Family doctors’ COVID-19 warning: don’t let Christmas be like last summer

Family doctors have issued a warning to people not to treat the Christmas season “like last summer” when caution was thrown to the wind and a subsequent surge in COVID-19 cases resulted.

In a statement, the MFCD called on the public “heed the advice of the Superintendence of Public Health and restrict celebrations to within the same household so as to protect the vulnerable, including the elderly.”

Doctors said people should use social media and digital technology instead of Christmas parties. “The higher the number of cases the higher the risk of admissions in hospital and death of vulnerable people, the larger the number of people in quarantine, the greater the number of people off work and the further the lack of income in already difficult financial times for a substantial part of the population.”

The MCFD also said revellers should not be fooled by the mere availability of vaccines, and that it was vaccination itself, together with disciplined social restrictions and wearing face masks, that would help the world come out of the pandemic.

“It is very important, especially now, that patients learn to recognise mild viral illnesses, and are equipped with the knowledge and the confidence to ‘self-care’ for mild illnesses, or those of their loved ones. The MCFD has published a Self-Care guide for the general public. Self-care means treating mild illnesses at home, using rest, nutrition, and sometimes over-the-counter medicines.”

The MFCD said self-care helps avoid the spread of infections in crowded waiting rooms, minimises unnecessary use of medications, and helps reduce the burden on health care services. “In the current and future scenario of COVID-19 cases it is imperative that health care services are protected to allow the focus on those more in need.”

The document explains the symptoms of mild viral illnesses, and why they occur. It outlines the basics of treatment, as well as what commonly-used medicines are safe to use as needed. It also includes a list of ‘red flag' symptoms to look out for, and who to speak to if they occur.