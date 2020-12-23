[WATCH] COVID-19: Five deaths, 82 new cases as Gauci appeals for vigilance

Malta recorded five deaths from COVID-19 overnight and 82 new cases, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said in today's weekly briefing.

The five people who died included a 66-year-old woman, who died at her home on 21 December but tested positive posthumously for COVID-19. Another victim was an 82-year-old woman who contracted the virus on 11 December and died at Mater Dei Hospital yesterday. The other three victims were men aged 66, 85 and 69 respectively.

The 66-year-old contracted COVID on 4 December and died yesterday at Saint Vincent de Paule, the 85-year-old tested positive on 17 December and died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Hospital, while the 69-year-old tested for coronavirus on 13 December and died at Mater Dei yesterday.

Gauci said that just over 150 people were currently being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals.

COVID patients in hospitals: 10 ITU • 7 Infectious Diseases Unit • 31 other wards Mater Dei Hospital • 10 Boffa Hospital • 9 St Thomas Hospital • 1 Karen Grech Rehabilitation Hospital • 80 Good Samaritan Hospital • 1 Mount Carmel Hospital • 4 Gozo General Hospital

The latest figures show that the number of active cases dropped to 1,498. In Gozo, there are 65 active cases.

Gauci said the average age of those contracting the virus has dropped to 39, while the seven-day average for new cases has dropped below 100.

Since the start of the pandemic 11,992 persons contracted the virus, including 201 deaths. The number of recoveries overnight stood at 132.

Gauci said there are still some cases in nursing homes that are being controlled through isolation. Asked about the situation in migrant reception centres, Gauci said there were no active cases in these facilities.

She again stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, the wearing of masks and avoiding events with people who do not live under the same roof. Asked whether the health authorities were expecting a spike in cases after the Christmas period, Gauci said this depended on whether people adhered to recommendations and don't mingle.

She called on people who feel any symptoms to get tested immediately so that if they result positive they could receive adequate care.

COVID-19 vaccine

Gauci said the first 55 people will get vaccinated on Sunday and these are health workers at Mater Dei Hospital's ITU and Infectious Diseases Unit.

She said the vaccine could be taken by people who suffer from ordinary allergies but urged those with a concern to consult their doctor. The vaccine is contraindicated in people who suffer from severe forms of allergy or who had severe allergic reactions to components of the vaccine.

Asked about the COVID-19 variant found in England, Gauci said this can be transmitted faster and genetic testing is being carried out in laboratories in Malta. "This variant has not yet been found in Malta," she said, adding the vaccine is expected to be effective against this variant as well.